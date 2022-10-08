SOCIETY

US Ambassador Tsunis named Nafpaktia honorary resident

US Ambassador to Greece George Tsunis was made an honorary resident of Nafpaktia, western Greece.

Speaking at the celebratory event in the town of Nafpaktos, an emotional Tsunis expressed his deep sense of appreciation over the gesture.

“I will never forget my roots; this is my homeland,” he said.

The event was attended by Deputy Foreign Minister Kostas Fragogiannis, former conservative prime minister Antonis Samaras, several New Democracy deputies, and other local officials.

Born in Queens, New York in 1967, Tsunis is the son of first-generation immigrants from the village of Platanos, in the mountainous region of Nafpaktia.

Diplomacy

