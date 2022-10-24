Head of Hellenic Space Center outlines future challenges, new paths of inquiry

One of the 4,500 satellites orbiting around Earth. Trips to faraway celestial bodies may excite us more, but around 90% of space research concerns the area around our planet. [Shutterstock]

Frozen moons, hot stars, a quest for life-friendly conditions, exoplanets, galaxies moving away from each other as the universe expands, future trips to the universe’s past, new expeditions. The amazing effort to explore the universe not only fires up the imagination but opens new avenues for scientific research and the whole of humankind.

On the occasion of World Space Week, which is celebrated every year from October 4-10 – the dates bookended by the launching of the first artificial satellite, Sputnik, on October 4, 1957, and the date the UN Space Treaty took effect, on October 10, 1967 – we discussed the ongoing and future space challenges with Ioannis A. Daglis, president of the Hellenic Space Center (HSC) and professor of space physics at the University of Athens.

Despite the fact that there are no “Chinese walls” in space research, we divided scientific efforts into three parts: first those, relevant to Earth, our common home; second, those regarding the solar system; third, the universe beyond. Trips to faraway celestial bodies may excite us more, but around 90% of space research concerns the area around Earth.

“Space is a platform to observe our planet and develop a range of critical services that affect and facilitate our daily lives: communications, navigation, weather forecasts,” says Daglis. “The economic activity engaged in by states and businesses is intense. Already more than 4,500 satellites orbit Earth and there are 2,500 more that are inactive. Great technological leaps have been achieved, but we search for solutions aiming at further improvements,” he adds.

To meet Greece’s needs, the Hellenic Space Center is looking to improve on the 10×10-meter resolution provided by (Copernicus) the European Earth Observation Program. “It is good, but not good enough for our national needs. HSC is developing a national satellite imagery program with a 3×3-meter resolution, an improvement by a factor of 10,” says Daglis. “Also, observation satellites are at relatively low orbits, 500-2,000 kilometers up, in order to provide good spatial resolution. But, since they continually orbit Earth, they do not provide the continuous coverage of geostatic satellites that orbit at 36,000 kilometers from the surface and constantly hover over the same area of our planet. Obviously, imagery resolution from such a height is far lower. The space industry is trying to combine information obtained from both these types of orbits.”

The new era brought about by plans to launch large fleets of satellites by private companies will bring about new challenges, but also dangers, Daglis notes. “Continual launchings will, in the long term, put a strain on the space ecosystem. Congestion will increase the risk of collisions among satellites, which will result in space debris, which in turn could seriously damage or totally destroy other satellites. We need to face the issue and regulate. It takes a lot of time to update global treaties on the mutually beneficial use of space at UN level. The European Space Agency (ESA) has provided a great model by requiring of each proposal to launch an integrated plan on mission completion, including the ‘retirement’ of the space vehicle,” he says.

Higher goals

At a second level, within the solar system, higher goals are being set. “A primary direction is the exploration of a semi-alien world, such as Mars, which is considered the only celestial body with at least a theoretical capacity to host humans. Of course, this is a very remote hypothesis. A second line of exploration targets Jupiter’s and Saturn’s frozen moons, which have a great interest for astrobiology, because of the possibility to harbor some kind of life under their frozen surface. It is something we cannot exclude, for example at Europa or Enceladus, since on Earth itself we discovered life at great oceanic depths, in conditions we had previously considered prohibitive,” Professor Daglis notes.

In 2023, ESA will launch its JUICE (Jupiter Icy Moons Explorer) probe that will make detailed observations of Jupiter, the giant gas planet, and three of its four largest moons (Ganymede, Callisto and Europa) that are considered to have water under their ice surface.

“Magnetic field measurements in Europa can only be expalined by the rotational motion of saltwater. In Enceladus, a Saturn moon, water jets have been documented. NASA is already considering future expeditions that will aim at drilling through Europa’s ice,” Daglis explains.

Another research pursuit in our solar system is a better understanding of the Sun-Earth system and the interaction of the two bodies. “We have made a lot of progress, but we want to go even further. For example, we want to predict space weather, space storms, just like we do on the surface of the Earth, something that will greatly help the security of expeditions and satellites,” Daglis notes.

In the infinite universe beyond the solar system, the driving force of human exploration is mainly the fundamental scientific questions about the cosmos. “Our spaceships have reached an infinitesimally small part of the universe. We have been surprised by how many old galaxies we have discovered. The universe is much older than we had thought.

We get our information through photons, from the whole spectrum of electromagnetic radiation and, lately, from gravitational waves. Now we get increasingly clear pictures of distant celestial bodies, from way back in time. The James Webb telescope has helped a lot; it was also able to detect, for the first time, the atmosphere of exoplanets, that is, planets outside the solar system,” Daglis says.

Earth to Moon

Our last question concerns humankind’s first space stop. Why is an expedition to the moon being prepared again? “First of all, we can launch from the moon heavier spaceships to Mars or elsewhere more easily. Also, the Moon contains valuable minerals, such as rare earths. And, of course, there’s always the attraction of taking a stroll on the moon.”