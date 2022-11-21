SOCIETY

The Germans are coming, for the warm winters

[InTime News]

The energy crisis and the quality of life are causing a wave of relocations to Crete for temporary or permanent residence, in the wake of Tourism Minister Vassilis Kikilias’ invitation over the summer to Germans, and especially pensioners, to ‘winter’ on the balmy southern Aegean island. 

Since then, requests have been pouring into real estate agents for affordable accommodation over the winter. “We continue to rent two to three houses a week to foreigners,” Yannis Kriaras, a local proprietor, told Kathimerini

However, there have been also been reports of some under-par houses, and higher costs than expected. “Essentially, among retirees, those who make their dream come true are those who already have a relationship with Greece or those who have sufficient savings,” said a market player, noting that the average pension in Germany is around 1,300 euros.

“The data is much better for the so-called digital nomads, who have more disposable income and greater familiarity with life abroad,” the expert noted.

Energy Tourism

