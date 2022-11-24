Canadian Embassy joins UN campaign for stopping gender-based violence

The Embassy of Canada in Greece on Thursday said that it will be joining International Day for the Elimination of Violence Against Women by lighting up its chancery in orange, the official color of the United Nations’ campaign for raising awareness about gender-based violence.

“Violence against women and girls has increased in Canada, in Greece and around the world, exacerbated by the intersecting crises of climate change, global conflict and economic instability. In Greece, we have seen an increase in domestic violence in the last decade as well as an alarming rise in child sexual abuse this year, making this year’s campaign more pertinent than ever,” the embassy said.

“The Embassy of Canada applauds the bravery of survivors of sexual abuse and violence for their exceptional courage in breaking the climate of silence,” it added encouraging members of the public to use Greece’s 15900 helpline for victims of domestic abuse.