THI Canada teams up with nine foundations to help Greek startups, nonprofit groups

The Hellenic Initiative Canada (THI Canada) nonprofit has joined nine Greek foundations to launch the sixth round of the Points of Support Program, helping organizations with innovative, small-scale initiatives that have significant social impact for the benefit of society, the environment, and vulnerable groups.

Since the launch of the program in 2015, a total of 119 grants have been provided to startups and nonprofit groups in Greece carrying out initiatives benefiting more than 40,000 people across the country. On top of a 5,000-euro grant, the program also provides training, access to professionals, mentoring, networking opportunities and other capacity-building tools to ensure long-term growth.

The 10 foundations that have joined forces for the latest round of the program are: The Hellenic Initiative Canada, Ioannis S. Latsis Charitable Foundation, TIMA Charitable Foundation, Bodossaki Foundation, Captain Vassilis & Carmen Konstantakopoulos Foundation, A. G. Leventis Foundation, Athanasios K. Laskaridis Foundation, Costas M. Lemos Foundation, KIKPE Social and Cultural Foundation, and the Athena I. Martinou Foundation.

The initiative will support 39 organizations operating in areas that deliver food aid; support and social integration for people with disabilities; support for seniors; healthcare for children and other vulnerable groups; and initiatives in environmental protection. THI Canada will support three organizations to deliver initiatives to combat poverty by providing food aid to those in need in Greece.

Bodossaki Foundation marked the launch of the program with an event held at the Benaki Museum in Athens on March 14.