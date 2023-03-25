SOCIETY

Ships open to the public

As part of events being held around the country to mark the March 25 national holiday commemorating the start of the War of Greek Independence in 1821, two Greek ships have docked at the port of Piraeus and are open for visits by the public over the weekend.

The Hellenic Navy’s Themistoklis, a frigate, and Karathanasis, a gunboat, will be docked at Gate E12 (Akti Themistokleous).

The ships will be open to the public on Saturday from 9. a.m. to 7 p.m. and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

​​​​​​It was estimated that the ships of the Greek fleet took part in 15 to 20 naval engagements over the course of the Revolution, which lasted for about eight years. 

