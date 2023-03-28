SOCIETY

Employers, managers behind most work abuse

Six out of 10 people that are reported for incidents of violence and harassment in the workplace are employers or persons exercising managerial authority or representing the employer, according to the results of the annual report of the relevant Labor Inspectorate department that monitors violence and harassment at work.

Four out of 10 cases involve another employee at the same company or a worker connected to the company.

The report, based on 2022 data, said the vast majority (91%) of complaints concern incidents of violence and verbal, physical and psychological harassment. The remaining 9% of complaints concerned sexual harassment. The data also showed that 38% of those that filed complaints were men while 62% were women. 

The sectors in which such incidents were reported included commerce, catering, hotels, food production-industry, transport, and health.

