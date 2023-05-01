SOCIETY

Google Doodle marks Labor Day

Google Doodle marks Labor Day

On May 1, as workers in many parts of the world enjoy a day off, Google’s latest Doodle celebrates the history of Labor Day, also known as International Workers’ Day.

The holiday originated in the late 19th century during the Industrial Revolution in the US and was established by the labor movement, which fought for the regulation of American work schedules and other worker rights.

The Doodle is an illustration that features various professions, including a chef, a farmer, a firefighter, and a construction worker.

Media History Human Rights Employment

Subscribe to our Newsletters

Enter your information below to receive our weekly newsletters with the latest insights, opinion pieces and current events straight to your inbox.

By signing up you are agreeing to our Terms of Service and Privacy Policy.

READ MORE
Labor Ministry issues circular on new parental and caregiver leaves
NEWS

Labor Ministry issues circular on new parental and caregiver leaves

Employers, managers behind most work abuse
SOCIETY

Employers, managers behind most work abuse

Number of digital nomads on the rise
SOCIETY

Number of digital nomads on the rise

Digital nomads with all the bells and whistles
SOCIETY

Digital nomads with all the bells and whistles

Months into war, Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce
SOCIETY

Months into war, Ukraine refugees slow to join EU workforce

Safe facility for drug users saves over 120 lives
NEWS

Safe facility for drug users saves over 120 lives