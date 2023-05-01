Google Doodle marks Labor Day

On May 1, as workers in many parts of the world enjoy a day off, Google’s latest Doodle celebrates the history of Labor Day, also known as International Workers’ Day.

The holiday originated in the late 19th century during the Industrial Revolution in the US and was established by the labor movement, which fought for the regulation of American work schedules and other worker rights.

The Doodle is an illustration that features various professions, including a chef, a farmer, a firefighter, and a construction worker.