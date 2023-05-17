Distinction for Pfizer chief

The University of Patras awarded an honorary doctorate Monday night to Albert Bourla, CEO of pharma giant Pfizer, one of the key vaccine developers at the start of the Covid pandemic.

“The fact our country has university institutions that not only educate the next generation of scientists, but are also a key pillar for the growth and progress of our society is especially important,” the Thessaloniki-born CEO, who began his career in veterinary medicine with a degree from the city’s Aristotle University, noted in his acceptance speech.

Bourla, said Deputy Foreign Minister Andreas Katsaniotis in a social media post, exemplifies “the most beautiful face of Greek education, science and innovation.”