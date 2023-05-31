Athens open to ideas about public space design for busy neighborhoods

Kolonaki Square is one of the downtown Athens areas getting a new metro station, as well as a facelift. [Yiannis Liakos/InTime News]

The City of Athens has announced an open competition for public space design ideas in downtown districts like Kolonaki, Exarchia and Kypseli, which are frequented by thousands of people every day and are to get busier as new subway stations are being built there.

The competition is open to any architects, urban planners or designers who want to work with the city to help define Athens’ future, the municipality said, citing an opportunity to transform the appearance of the city and build landmarks that combine accessibility with innovation and good taste. The contest winner will be chosen to serve as a technical advisor for the further phases of the project.

The total cost for all seven competitions is 1,050,000 euros, while the first three winners in each of the seven competitions are to share 150,000 euros proportionally (€67,500 first prize, €49,500 second and €33,000 third).