Scientists say 50 beaches are clean, 7 are not in southern Attica

Scientists from the Center for Ecological Research published on Thursday their annual evaluation of the beaches in the southern coast of Attica.

The microbial analyzes in seawater taken from 50 beaches from Piraeus port to Vouliagmeni showed that 43 are clean but seven are unsafe.

The beaches that swimmers should avoid is the Akti Themistocleous and the middle section of Freatida beach in Piraeus; two sections of Votsalakia beach, also in Piraeus; the beach of Palio Faliro on the side of Flisvos; and the end section of Beach B in Glyfada.

In their analyses, scientists measured the levels of E.Coli and Enterococcus found in the specimens.

This year, the samplings for Attica were carried out between May 2 and May 6, while for the rest of the country, between May 8 and May 18.

The Center for Ecological Research said it will publish the results of the other regions of Attica and the rest of the country throughout June, three times a week (Monday, Wednesday, Friday).