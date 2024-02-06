‘Mustachios,’ iconic Athens traffic policeman, dies

A traffic policeman who became an Athenian icon for the cool and efficient manner with which he saw motorists in the capital’s northern suburbs through some of the most nightmarish traffic snarls of the late 1980s and through the 1990s has died, according to a social media post on Tuesday.

Fondly nicknamed ‘Mustachios’ for his thick, black mustache, Nikos Kotsakis was a resident of the suburb of Maroussi and served mainly on the Kifissias Avenue junction at Agia Varvara, the main exit for Psyhiko, Filothei and Halandri.

For many, he symbolized old-school courtesy in an increasingly frenetic world at a time when the capital’s infrastructure was struggling to cope with the explosion of the number of cars.

The announcement of his death on a community page on Facebook was followed by dozens of posts by motorists remembering the skillful way he managed traffic at the busy junction and his kind manner.

The post did not specify his age or what he died from.

According to information provided in the post, Kotsakis was one of 15 siblings born into a poor family in Ilia in the Peloponnese. He worked as a farmhand from the age of 15 until he joined the Traffic Police.