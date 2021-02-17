greek-canadian-billionaire-known-for-purchasing-pontiac-silverdome-dies-at-age-69

Greek Canadian billionaire Andreas “Andy” Apostolopoulos died at his home on Monday. He was 69 years old.

Apostolopoulos, who immigrated to Canada as a teenager in 1969 from Greece’s Peloponnese region, is known for revitalizing properties in empty business areas and communities, then redeveloping them into useful income-producing assets.

In 2009, he purchased the former Pontiac Silverdome in Michigan. In 2015, the real estate family, led by Apostolopoulos and his three sons, announced a casino and entertainment complex in Pickering, Ont., known as Durham Live. The project is currently in development.

Apostolopoulos is survived by his wife, sons Jim, Peter and Steve, their spouses, and five grandchildren.

The cause of his death was not made public.