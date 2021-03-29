DIASPORA

Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America celebrates Greek bicentennial

greek-orthodox-archdiocese-of-america-celebrates-greek-bicentennial

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America held its Greek bicentennial celebration at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York on March 25. 

Led by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America following the Greek Independence Day doxology, the event was broadcast live around the globe. 

George Stephanopoulos was Master of Ceremonies. 

Special video presentations were made by US President Joe Biden, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Presentations were also made by US Senate Majority leader Charles E Shumer, members of Congress Dina Titus and Hellenic caucus co-chair Gus Bilirakis, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla. 

In person remarks were made by AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates and John Catsimatidis Vice-Chairman of the Archdiocesan Council.

1821 Anniversary
READ MORE
us-army-band-s-tribute-to-greek-war-of-independence0
CULTURE

US Army band’s tribute to Greek War of Independence

[EPA/OLIVER CONTRERAS / POOL]
DIASPORA

Biden promises tight US-Greek ties

elpidophoros-thanks-biden-for-celebratory-message-on-1821-bicentennial0
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros thanks Biden for celebratory message on 1821 bicentennial

Hellenic Army vehicles are driven during a military parade marking the 200th anniversary of the Greek War of Independence, in Athens, Greece March 25, 2021. [Vassilis Triandafyllou/Reuters]
DIASPORA

AHI notes common ideals between Greek, American Revolution

us-senate-recognizes-greece-amp-8217-s-bicentennial-with-record-support0
DIASPORA

US Senate recognizes Greece’s bicentennial with record support

[Yorgos Efthymiadis]
DIASPORA

Boston bridge lit up in colors of Greek flag