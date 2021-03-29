greek-orthodox-archdiocese-of-america-celebrates-greek-bicentennial

The Greek Orthodox Archdiocese of America held its Greek bicentennial celebration at the Archdiocesan Cathedral of the Holy Trinity in New York on March 25.

Led by Archbishop Elpidophoros of America following the Greek Independence Day doxology, the event was broadcast live around the globe.

George Stephanopoulos was Master of Ceremonies.

Special video presentations were made by US President Joe Biden, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades.

Presentations were also made by US Senate Majority leader Charles E Shumer, members of Congress Dina Titus and Hellenic caucus co-chair Gus Bilirakis, and Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla.

In person remarks were made by AHEPA Supreme President George Horiates and John Catsimatidis Vice-Chairman of the Archdiocesan Council.