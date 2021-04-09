registry-for-country-s-diaspora-in-the-works

The government is preparing an online registry for Greeks living abroad in a bid to strengthen diaspora ties with the homeland as well as enhance public diplomacy and nation branding, Kathimerini has learned.

Those who sign up will provide personal information such as occupation and place of residence. The aim is to collect quantitative (size, geographical distribution) as well as qualitative data (work, education).

The registry will include first- and up to fourth-generation migrants, Greeks who resettled in the past decade, and students abroad. It will also be a portal for diaspora Greeks, providing access to public services, news, a cultural agenda, online classes as well as networking.

Officials hope that the project will boost Greece’s image while drawing from the pool of the sizable diaspora to promote the country’s positions. A campaign will be launched to promote membership of the platform.