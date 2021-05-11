gmf-receives-donation-to-create-alexander-philon-fund-for-transatlantic-partnership

The German Marshall Fund of the United States (GMF) announced on Tuesday its largest-to-date gift from an individual donor, which will further its research and convening on the Mediterranean region as well as its work cultivating the next generation of European leaders.

The $1.5 million donation from prominent Greek philanthropist Phokion Potamianos will be used to create the Alexander Philon Fund for the Transatlantic Partnership – named in honor of the donor’s father, one of Greece’s outstanding modern diplomats, who served as Greece’s ambassador to the United States from 1998 to 2000.



The gift will support two participants in GMF’s Marshall Memorial Fellowship (MMF) to be named the Alexander Philon Fellows.

Originally established in 1982 to introduce a new generation of Europeans to the United States, the Marshall Memorial Fellowship today prepares emerging leaders on both sides of the Atlantic for a principled and impactful career that will ensure that the transatlantic relationship, and the values for which it stands, can thrive for generations to come.

“We are extraordinarily grateful for the generosity of Phokion Potamianos, and we are proud to honor the achievements and legacy of Ambassador Alexander Philon, who has played such a strong role in advancing international cooperation throughout his career. As we prepare to celebrate the fiftieth anniversary of the founding of GMF in 2022, this gift represents an investment not only in our institution, but also in a vibrant future for the transatlantic relationship,” GMF said in a press release.

