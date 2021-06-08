ahepa-calls-on-president-biden-to-recognize-the-greek-genocide

The American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association (AHEPA) sent a formal request to US President Joe Biden, asking for the United States government to recognize the Greek Genocide.



In a June 7 letter, Supreme President George G. Horiates wrote that it is time the US government “recognizes the Greek Genocide that occurred 1914 to 1923 as a matter of affirming a historical truth and upholding a commitment to human rights as well a matter of education to prevent future atrocities from occurring.”



Horiates cited resolutions passed by the US Congress that referenced the United States’ history of providing relief to “the survivors of the campaign of genocide against Armenians, Greeks, Assyrians, Chaldeans, Syriacs Arameans, Maronites, and other Christians,” and a 2007 International Association of Genocide Scholars resolution that affirmed that the “Ottoman campaign against Christian minorities of the Empire constituted a genocide,” including Pontian and Anatolian Greeks, to justify the recognition.