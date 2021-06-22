AJC, HALC call on Senators to support US-Greece Defense Act

The American Jewish Committee (AJC) and the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) called on US Senators to vote in favor of the US-Greece Defense and Interparliamentary Partnership Act of 2021 on Tuesday’s business meeting of the Foreign Relations Committee.

The act, introduced by Senator Robert Menendez and Senator Marco Rubio “would deepen the US-Greece alliance and make Greece an even more dependable partner by advancing Greece’s military modernization, authorizing new transfers of American military equipment to Greece, and investing in the 3+1 partnership between Cyprus, Greece, Israel, and the United States that is redefining the Eastern Mediterranean,” the two bodies said in a joint letter signed by Julie Rayman, AJC’s Senior Director of Policy and Political Affairs and Endy Zemenides, HALC’s Executive Director.

“US support for Greece’s efforts to modernize its armed forces will help ensure that the Eastern Mediterranean remains secure, and will reaffirm our commitment to the region at a time when malign actors – like Russia and China – are working to undermine regional security and stability,” they continued.

“It is our opinion that this legislation will strengthen our relations with critical allies and partners Greece, Israel, and Cyprus, promoting our shared values, and supporting a secure Eastern Mediterranean,” they added.

This Act builds on the 2019 Eastern Mediterranean Energy and Security Partnership Act, which Congress passed in overwhelmingly bipartisan fashion and which has been well received by US partners and allies in the region.