ahi-hails-mdca-extension

The American Hellenic Institute (AHI) has welcomed the extension of an upgraded Mutual Defense Cooperation Agreement (MDCA) between the United States and Greece.

“Greece is a faithful, dependable, and trusted NATO ally and strategic partner of the United States,” AHI president Nick Larigakis said.

“The signing of the MDCA renewal, which includes an amendment to allow for US forces to train in additional locations and to stay indefinitely, represents a zenith between US-Greece defense cooperation and overall relations between the two countries, ” he said.

For years, AHI has sought to promote US-Greece defense cooperation and collaboration to the Congress, State Department, and White House, for example, by commissioning a white paper on the importance of the Souda Bay military base in Crete.

“We are grateful the US-Greece defense relationship has been acknowledged properly, and furthermore, institutionalized at the highest levels,” Larigakis said.