DIASPORA

Biden urged to meet with Ecumenical Patriarch

biden-urged-to-meet-with-ecumenical-patriarch

US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) led 48 of their Senate colleagues in requesting President Joe Biden receive Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios in a manner befitting the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians. 

Vartholomaios’ trip to Washington next week comes amid the 30th anniversary of his election as Ecumenical Patriarch. 

“We appreciate the fact that His All Holiness is a world-leading advocate for interfaith dialogue and peace,” the senators wrote, specifically commending his historic dialogue and prayer for peace with Pope Francis at Christ’s tomb in Jerusalem in 2014 and noting the high regard within which the Patriarch is held as a preeminent international environmental leader. 

“This visit is an excellent opportunity for our Congress and your Executive Branch to follow in the Ecumenical Patriarch’s footsteps and demonstrate our mutual desire for the spirit of peace and cooperation.” 

 

Religion US
READ MORE
[SOOC]
DIASPORA

Schedule released of Ecumenical Patriarch’s US visit

pm-likely-to-meet-elpidophoros-in-ny-spokesman-says
DIASPORA

PM likely to meet Elpidophoros in NY, spokesman says

elpidophoros-expresses-grief-following-ny-incident
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros expresses grief following NY incident

greek-pm-to-meet-elpidophoros-in-ny-on-friday-sources-say
DIASPORA

Greek PM to meet Elpidophoros in NY on Friday, sources say

The Saint Nicholas Greek Orthodox National Shrine is illuminated for the first time, late Friday, at the World Trade Center in New York, marking a milestone in the reconstruction of the only house of worship to be destroyed on 9/11. The lighting comes from within panels of marble, quarried from the same vein used for the ancient Greek Parthenon. The church is designed by Spanish architect Santiago Calatrava, with its dome, windows and iconography inspired by historic former Byzantine churches, including the world-renowned Hagia Sophia in Istanbul. Saturday marks the 20th anniversary of the attacks of Sept 11, 2001. [Mark Lennihan/AP]
ST. NICHOLAS

Ceremony held at shrine replacing church destroyed on 9/11

elpidophoros-offers-prayer-at-us-presidential-inaugural-prayer-service
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros offers prayer at US Presidential Inaugural Prayer Service