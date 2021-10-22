biden-urged-to-meet-with-ecumenical-patriarch

US Senators Marco Rubio (R-FL) and Bob Menendez (D-NJ) led 48 of their Senate colleagues in requesting President Joe Biden receive Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios in a manner befitting the spiritual leader of the world’s Orthodox Christians.

Vartholomaios’ trip to Washington next week comes amid the 30th anniversary of his election as Ecumenical Patriarch.

“We appreciate the fact that His All Holiness is a world-leading advocate for interfaith dialogue and peace,” the senators wrote, specifically commending his historic dialogue and prayer for peace with Pope Francis at Christ’s tomb in Jerusalem in 2014 and noting the high regard within which the Patriarch is held as a preeminent international environmental leader.

“This visit is an excellent opportunity for our Congress and your Executive Branch to follow in the Ecumenical Patriarch’s footsteps and demonstrate our mutual desire for the spirit of peace and cooperation.”