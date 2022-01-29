five-greek-orthodox-churches-in-ny-become-mobile-vaccination-units

Five Greek Orthodox churches in New York served as mobile vaccination sites last weekend as the Archdiocese teamed up with the US Department of Health and Human Services and NYC Health and Hospitals to help bolster vaccine access within the broader community.

“Our parishes are spaces for public good, where we can gather, without judgment, to help one another care for the health of the whole person, soul and body,” Elpidophoros said in a post on his instagram account. “In this pandemic, vaccination is the surest way to keep ourselves and each other safe, especially our loved ones and neighbors most vulnerable to the Covid-19 virus.”

The Archboshop said he visited St. John the Baptist on January 23rd where he had the opportunity to meet with the health care professionals administering vaccines and tests, and spend some time with Rev. Que English and Dr. Dara Kass from HHS, whose expertise was “an enormous help,” as the Orthodox Church launched its vaccination initiative.

“We discussed how different faith communities can work together and best use the spaces and tools at our disposal to support and care for one another during times of uncertainty,” he added.