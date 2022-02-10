diaspora-creates-institute-to-promote-knowledge

Professor Triantafyllou, Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments in charge of research and technology, Professor Koumoutsakos, Professor Bertsimas, Kostas Fragogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of economic diplomacy, Professor Kaxiras, and Stratos Efthymiou, Consul General of Greece in Boston at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston in December 2021. [Consulate General of Greece in Boston]

Members of the Greek-American diaspora founded the Hellenic Institute of Advanced Studies (HIAS) with the goal of using scientific knowledge to serve Greece, the country’s Consulate General in Boston announced on Wednesday.

This initiative “seeks to create bridges and serve as a hub for scientific exchanges between the Hellenic diaspora and their peers in Greece and to foster the development of international, transdisciplinary collaborations on problems of societal relevance including energy, health, education, AI, environment, transport, maritime, agrifood and inequality,” the Consulate said.

Among HIAS’ founders are Petros Koumoutsakos, Professor of Engineering and Applied Sciences, Department of Applied Mathematics Chair at Harvard University, Efthimios Kaxiras, Professor of Pure and Applied Physics, Department of Physics Chair at Harvard University, Michael Triantafyllou, Professor in Ocean Science and Engineering, Professor of Mechanical and Ocean Engineering at MIT and MIT Sea Grant Director, and Dimitris Bertsimas, Management and Operations Research Professor, Associate Dean for Business Analytics at the MIT Sloan School of Management.

The HIAS inaugural event took place via Zoom on December 1st, while the next, titled “Robotics in the AI era: Opportunities for Innovation in Greece,” will be taking place via Zoom on Friday, February 25th at 10:00am EST (17:00 Athens). Those interested can join via the link here.