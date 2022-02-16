greek-american-community-leaders-meet-with-new-york-mayor

Archbishop of America Elpidophoros and other leaders of the Greek-American community met on Tuesday with the New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

According to an announcement from the Archdiocese of America, the meeting focused on key issues that had been raised at an earlier meeting between Adams and Ecumenical Patriarch Bartholomew during the latter’s visit to the United States shortly after Adams’ election in November.

These include the bid for the reopening of the theological school in Halki, the rights of religious minorities in Turkey, Ankara’s conversion of Hagia Sofia into a mosque and the Cyprus issue.

“As an Eparchy of the Ecumenical Patriarchate and as a church headquartered right here in New York City, the Greek Orthodox Archdiocese hopes and prays for peace and the prosperity of all nations, and in the world,” Archbishop Elpidophoros said in the announcement.

“Our Greek-American community in the United States feels that it is impossible to achieve these goals in the Eastern Mediterranean, as long as the illegal invasion and occupation of Cyprus by Turkey persists, and as long as there are such unreasonable and illegal demands of Greece, by Turkey,” he added.