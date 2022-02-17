son-of-us-senator-bod-menendez-headed-for-congress

Robert Menendez, Jr, son of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, met in Washington, DC, on Wednesday with the Ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus and Greek-American and Cypriot-American community leaders.

Last month Menendez, Jr. announced that he is running for the US Congress to represent his father’s former seat in the House, New Jersey’s 8th Congressional district – a seat he is heavily favored to win this election.

While Menendez, Jr. has been to Greece and Cyprus numerous times over the years with his father and Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas, he took the time to receive an in-depth briefing on issues affecting Greece, Cyprus and the Ecumenical Patriarchate as well as American security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.