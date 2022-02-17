DIASPORA

Son of US Senator Bod Menendez headed for Congress

Mike Manatos, Tasos Zambas, Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, Robert Menendez, Jr., Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, Andy Manatos and Nick Larigakis.

Robert Menendez, Jr, son of Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez, met in Washington, DC, on Wednesday with the Ambassadors of Greece and Cyprus and Greek-American and Cypriot-American community leaders.

Last month Menendez, Jr. announced that he is running for the US Congress to represent his father’s former seat in the House, New Jersey’s 8th Congressional district – a seat he is heavily favored to win this election.

While Menendez, Jr. has been to Greece and Cyprus numerous times over the years with his father and Cypriot-American leader Tasos Zambas, he took the time to receive an in-depth briefing on issues affecting Greece, Cyprus and the Ecumenical Patriarchate as well as American security interests in the Eastern Mediterranean.

