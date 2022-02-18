DIASPORA

Greek American Congressmen demand meeting over East Med pipeline

greek-american-congressmen-demand-meeting-over-east-med-pipeline

Two members of the US Congress have requested a meeting with Naz Durakoglu, Acting Assistant Secretary of State, to determine the US government’s policy regarding the East Mediterranean gas pipeline, claiming that in cancelling the project the State Department “has unilaterally taken [energy] options off the table.”

Gus M. Bilirakis and Nicole Malliotakis were responding to a letter from Durakoglu, in which she stated that “the United States did not reverse its position as it had not formally or financially supported the East Mediterranean Gas Pipeline thus far.”

In response, Bilirakis and Malliotakis said that it was “simply not true” that the US never backed the project, referring to a number of joint statements made by the Greek and US governments as well as to the Eastern Mediterranean Security and Energy Partnership Act (EastMed Act).

The politicians also say that officials who “oversaw energy diplomacy during the Trump Administration … expressed US support for the East Mediterranean gas pipeline on multiple occasions.”

“Whether you want to classify the Administration’s position as a clarification or a reversal, it is clearly a position at odds with positions taken during the Trump Administration, at odds with positions taken by members of Congress, and at odds with American law,” Bilirakis and Malliotakis said.

Bilirakis and Malliotakis also challenge what they describe as the “logic behind this reversal of policy”.

“While previous expressions of US support for the East Mediterranean gas pipeline were indeed conditioned on commercial viability and the State Department’s reversal in policy assumes lack of such viability, this is a conclusion that seems to have been reached unilaterally, absent consultations with our allies and partners in the region and before the completion of feasibility studies.”

“The EastMed Act requires multiple reports to be submitted to Congress regarding energy development and infrastructure, and to our knowledge no report has been submitted comprehensively analyzing the commercial viability issue. The State Department appears to have rushed to a conclusion here and in the process skipped several key steps including consulting with US allies and partners and with the United States Congress as required by the EastMed Act.”

Bilirakis and Malliotakis also criticized the State Department intention to lobbies its allies and partners “to follow your reversal of policy.”

“The State Department has unilaterally taken options off the table. The manner in which the issue of the East Mediterranean gas pipeline was handled only helps the malign influences, including Russia, Turkey and Iran, that we identified in the EastMed Act.”

“We are requesting an in-person briefing for ourselves, the other co-authors of the House’s version of the EastMed Act, Representatives Ted Deutch and David Cicilline, and other members interested in this decision by Mr Amos Hochstein and anyone else responsible for the drafting of the non-paper on the East Mediterranean gas pipeline and in determining Administration policy regarding bringing Eastern Mediterranean energy resources to market quickly,” they conclude.

US Energy
READ MORE
Mike Manatos, Tasos Zambas, Cyprus Ambassador Marios Lysiotis, Robert Menendez, Jr., Greek Ambassador Alexandra Papadopoulou, Andy Manatos and Nick Larigakis.
DIASPORA

Son of US Senator Bod Menendez headed for Congress

A group of civilians are seen during basic combat training organized by the Special Forces Unit Azov of Ukraine's National Guard, at Mariupol in the Donetsk region of eastern Ukraine on Sunday. The city hosts a sizable ethnic Greek minority. [AP]
DIASPORA

‘We have been hearing the bombs go off for seven years’

[Twitter/ Elpidophoros]
DIASPORA

Greek-American community leaders meet with New York mayor

Father Alex Karloutsos (left) welcomes Ecumenical Patriarch Vartholomaios (right) during a visit by the spiritual leader of the Greek Orthodox world to the Dormition of the Virgin Mary Church in Southampton, New York, in a 2006 file photo. [AMNA]
DIASPORA

The contribution of Father Alex

Professor Triantafyllou, Christos Dimas, Deputy Minister of Development and Investments in charge of research and technology, Professor Koumoutsakos, Professor Bertsimas, Kostas Fragogiannis, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs in charge of economic diplomacy, Professor Kaxiras, and Stratos Efthymiou, Consul General of Greece in Boston at the Consulate General of Greece in Boston in December 2021. [Consulate General of Greece in Boston]
DIASPORA

Diaspora creates institute to promote knowledge

[AP]
DIASPORA

Over 50 US Representatives urge Biden administration to stop F-16 sale to Turkey