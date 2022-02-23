DIASPORA

Republican Harry Wilson launches run for New York governor

Republican businessman and investor Harry Wilson has announced his candidacy for this year’s race for New York governor.

The candidate said he will be using $12 million of his own money to support his bid for the GOP gubernatorial nomination.

“I’m running for Governor to turn around New York. Our state is totally broken. Rising crime, sky-high taxes, closed schools, corrupt politicians. I’ve spent my career turning around failing organizations. Let’s get this done,” he said in a tweet on Tuesday.

