us-senate-commemorates-greek-independence

The US Senate passed a resolution celebrating Greek Independence Day and democracy in Greece and the US for the 37th consecutive year.

“The enactment of this resolution and its follow up work has enabled our Greek-American community, although only one out of every 250 Americans, to become one of only two nationalities to meet with every President every year for 30 years,” said Andy Manatos, CEO of Manatos & Manatos.

“We thank Chairman Menendez for his continued leadership in the US Senate in promoting US-Greece relations, US-Cyprus relations, religious freedom for the Ecumenical Patriarchate and other matters of concern to the Greek-American community. His efforts, particularly as Chairman, are invaluable,” he added.

This year’s resolution highlights Greece’s participation in and active promotion of regional partnership in the Eastern Mediterranean.