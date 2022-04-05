ahepa-delegation-meets-greek-state-leadership

A delegation from the American Hellenic Educational and Progressive Association (AHEPA) met with Greek President Katerina Sakellaropoulou in Athens on Monday.

The head of the delegation, AHEPA President Dimitrios Kokotas, briefed Sakellaropoulou on their organization’s purpose and activities, while the president thanked them for its work during its century-old history.

The delegation also met with Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, who expressed appreciation for the organization’s initiatives for supporting and promoting Greek positions in the United States, and for its charity work.

Earlier, delegation members had met with Foreign Affairs Minister Nikos Dendias, who expressed his appreciation for their contribution to reinforcing Greece’s ties with the United States and Canada, and promoting Greece’s role as a pillar of stability, a ministry tweet said. [AMNA]