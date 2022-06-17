DIASPORA

AHIF’s foreign policy students embark for Greece and Cyprus

AHIF’s foreign policy students embark for Greece and Cyprus
[American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF)]

The American Hellenic Institute Foundation (AHIF) College Student Foreign Policy Trip to Greece and Cyprus begins its 14th year as students from across the United States gathered for briefings in Washington, D.C., this week, prior to departing for Cyprus.

The 17-day program concludes on July 1, when the students return from Athens.

“Through our AHI Foundation, we are pleased and proud to welcome the community’s next generation of leaders on our fourteenth annual college student foreign policy trip,” AHI President Nick Larigakis said.

“This is an invaluable opportunity for these exceptional students to learn about the foreign policy issues that are important to the Greek American community and United States interests in the Eastern Mediterranean. They will hit the ground running with briefings in Washington, then on to high-level meetings with government officials and community leaders abroad, all as developments in the region occur at a rapid pace,” he added.

During the two-week program in Greece and Cyprus, the students will receive firsthand experience about the foreign policy issues affecting Greece and Cyprus, their relations with the US, and the interests of the US in the region.

US

