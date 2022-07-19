PSEKA marks 48th anniversary of Turkish invasion of Cyprus

“Although relations between the United States, Greece and Cyprus are great and we share the same Democratic values, you must remember that the United States shares military, economic and geopolitical interests with Turkey!”

“The above statement from a high American official not only explains why we are commemorating the 48th anniversary of the illegal and brutal invasion of Cyprus, it also explains why the Biden Administration is tolerating the continued threats from Turkey against Cyprus and Greece,” the International Coordinating Committee Justice for Cyprus (PSEKA) said in a press release on Tuesday, marking the 48th anniversary of Turkey’s invasion of Cyprus.

“As American citizens, we are disappointed and frustrated that for 48 years, Republican and Democrat administrations have compromised principles and ideals for the sake of expediency,” it said.

PSEKA called on US President Joe Biden to end the occupation “and exercise appropriate pressure on Turkey to bring a just and viable solution to the Republic of Cyprus, a member of the European Union and a strategic partner of the United States.”