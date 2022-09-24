DIASPORA

Mitsotakis honored by Greek-American community

The Greek-American community paid tribute to Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis and his wife Mareva Grabowski Mitsotaki at a luncheon at the Loeb Boathouse in Central Park on September 21. 

Mitsotakis was in New York for the annual meeting of the United Nations General Assembly.

The gathering was co-hosted by AHEPA; American Hellenic Institute (AHI); Atlantic Bank; Federation of Cypriot American Organizations (FCAO); Federation of Hellenic-American Societies of Philadelphia; Hellenic American Chamber of Commerce; Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC); The Hellenic Initiative (THI); Hellenic Lawyers Association of New York; Hellenic Medical Society of New York; PSEKA – The International Coord. Committee – Justice for Cyprus; Leadership 100; Order of Saint Andrew – Archons of the Ecumenical Patriarchate; and the Washington Oxi Day Foundation.

George Marcus, philanthropist and Chairman of Marcus & Millichap, flew in from Palo Alto, CA to introduce the Greek prime minister. Archbishop Elpidophoros of America delivered opening remarks and the invocation as well as the benediction. Mike Manatos, Executive Director of the Washington Oxi Day Foundation, served as the Master of Ceremonies.

Other honored guests in attendance included Cyprus Foreign Minister Ioannis Kasoulides; American Jewish Committee CEO David Harris, several ambassadors and other diplomats from Greece and Cyprus, and numerous members of the Greek-American community. 

