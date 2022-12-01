DIASPORA

Discussing the diaspora and the way ahead – Watch Live

Discussing the diaspora and the way ahead – Watch Live

Kathimerini, in partnership with the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Delphi Economic Forum, presents “Hellas and Diaspora: The Future,” an event on the future of Greece and Greeks across the world that is being held in honor of Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), who is in Athens.

In the main part of the event, Deutch, who is also a former Florida lawmaker, ex-chairman of the US Congress’ Middle East and North Africa subcommittee and a founding chair of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance Caucus, will hold a discussion with HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides, moderated by the editor in chief of Kathimerini English Edition, Tom Ellis.

The welcoming address of the event will be delivered by Symeon Tsomokos of the Delphi Economic Forum and a welcome speech will be given by Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas, followed by a statement from Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas. 

Discussion Diplomacy
READ MORE
PM honors top Greek Americans for their contribution
DIASPORA

PM honors top Greek Americans for their contribution

The impact of the Greek-American community
DIASPORA

The impact of the Greek-American community

AHI concerned by ‘contradictory messaging’ from US official on East Med
DIASPORA

AHI concerned by ‘contradictory messaging’ from US official on East Med

AHEPA delegation meets Greek state leadership
DIASPORA

AHEPA delegation meets Greek state leadership

Dendias in Ukraine for meeting with diaspora Greeks
DIASPORA

Dendias in Ukraine for meeting with diaspora Greeks

Elpidophoros voices solidarity with Ukraine
DIASPORA

Elpidophoros voices solidarity with Ukraine