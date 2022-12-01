Discussing the diaspora and the way ahead – Watch Live

Kathimerini, in partnership with the Hellenic American Leadership Council (HALC) and the Delphi Economic Forum, presents “Hellas and Diaspora: The Future,” an event on the future of Greece and Greeks across the world that is being held in honor of Ted Deutch, CEO of the American Jewish Committee (AJC), who is in Athens.

In the main part of the event, Deutch, who is also a former Florida lawmaker, ex-chairman of the US Congress’ Middle East and North Africa subcommittee and a founding chair of the Congressional Hellenic Israel Alliance Caucus, will hold a discussion with HALC Executive Director Endy Zemenides, moderated by the editor in chief of Kathimerini English Edition, Tom Ellis.

The welcoming address of the event will be delivered by Symeon Tsomokos of the Delphi Economic Forum and a welcome speech will be given by Kathimerini Executive Editor Alexis Papachelas, followed by a statement from Parliament Speaker Konstantinos Tassoulas.