Elpidophoros Encyclical on AHEPA Day

May 21, 2023, the third Sunday of May, is AHEPA Day which is observed by the Greek Orthodox Church in America.

AHEPA, the American Hellenic Educational Progressive Association, was founded in Atlanta in July 1922.

Archbishop Elpidophoros of America celebrates AHEPA Day in an encyclical:

“I hope that every parish across our Nation will take time to honor their local AHEPA chapter. Together, we are one Church, one Omogeneia, one family. AHEPA is a true partner with the national and local Church, and they are our brothers and sisters in the risen Christ.

Therefore, I encourage every parish to celebrate with all worthiness AHEPA Sunday, and to recognize the amazing work and accomplishments that the AHEPA family has wrought for our community. We bless their endeavors and wish them much success in all their undertakings, which greatly benefit the Omogeneia and the Church,” the encyclical says.

“We appreciate His Eminence Archbishop Elpidophoros’ annual observation of this event. AHEPA has assisted in building over 300 churches since 1922. The early churches in America were all made possible by the donation and work of AHEPA members,” said AHEPA Executive Director Basil N. Mossaidis.