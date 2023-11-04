13th annual Oxi Courage Awards honor defenders of democracy and human rights

Imprisoned Hong Kong pro-democracy activists, child rescuers from the Save Ukraine charitable organization, and Rabbi Andrew Baker of the American Jewish Committee were the distinguished honorees at the 13th Annual Oxi Courage Awards held on October 23 in Washington, DC at the US Institute of Peace.

Danialle Karmanos, a member of the Washington Oxi Day Foundation Advisory Board and a philanthropist, presented the Courage Award to Save Ukraine for their courageous efforts in rescuing abducted Ukrainian children from Russian filtration camps.

Alex Chow, a former Hong Kong political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Jim Chanos, President of Chanos & Company, presented the Courage Award to the Hong Kong activists through a video message. The award was accepted by Alex Chow, a former Hong Kong political prisoner and Nobel Peace Prize nominee.

Congressman Chris Smith, Chairman of the House Global Human Rights Subcommittee, presented the 2023 Metropolitan Chrysostomos Award to Rabbi Andrew Baker for his remarkable lifelong dedication to combating antisemitism and discrimination.

The event featured speeches from notable figures, including US First Lady Jill Biden, Greek Prime Minister Kyriakos Mitsotakis, and Damon Wilson, President and CEO of the National Endowment for Democracy, an independent grant-making foundation that supports freedom and democracy worldwide.

Washington Oxi Day Foundation Advisory Board Member and philanthropist Danialle Karmanos.