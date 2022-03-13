ORTHODOXY

Church of Greece ready to receive refugees from Ukraine

church-of-greece-ready-to-receive-refugees-from-ukraine
[Czarek Sokolowski/AP]

The Holy Synod sent an encyclical to all the Metropolises of the Church of Greece, to inform the body of their ability to offer hospitality to Ukrainian refugees in ecclesiastical sites and institutions (camps, boarding schools, monasteries) or in vacant apartments and houses of ecclesiastical legal entities.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece has offered the hostels of the Civil Non-Profit Company “Coexistence” of the Church of Greece, while all the structures of the Archdiocese of Athens for hosting refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, were made available to the state through the Organization “Apostoli”.

Church Ukraine
Sergei Guriev is a professor of economics at at the Paris Institute of Political Studies (Sciences Po) and has contributed columns to major international newspapers, including The New York Times. His book ‘Spin Dictators: The Changing Face of Tyranny in the 21st Century,’ written with Daniel Treisman, was largely inspired by Russian President Vladimir Putin, Guriev tells Kathimerini.
