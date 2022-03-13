church-of-greece-ready-to-receive-refugees-from-ukraine

The Holy Synod sent an encyclical to all the Metropolises of the Church of Greece, to inform the body of their ability to offer hospitality to Ukrainian refugees in ecclesiastical sites and institutions (camps, boarding schools, monasteries) or in vacant apartments and houses of ecclesiastical legal entities.

Archbishop Ieronymos of Athens and All Greece has offered the hostels of the Civil Non-Profit Company “Coexistence” of the Church of Greece, while all the structures of the Archdiocese of Athens for hosting refugees from Ukraine, if necessary, were made available to the state through the Organization “Apostoli”.