reds-slump-to-23-point-loss-in-istanbul

Olympiakos suffered its fifth defeat in a row in the Euroleague on Thursday, losing at Anadolu Efes, while Panathinaikos remained in quarantine due to a number of coronavirus cases in its roster.

The Reds went down 76-53 in Istanbul due to a very poor performance after the first quarter when they led 26-11.

Efes responded with a 32-8 partial in the second period and ran away with the game after the interval, facing a Greek opponent that was clearly on a bad night.

Giannoulis Larentzakis was the sole player of Olympiakos in double figures, notching up 10 points. Sasha Vezenkov had nine points and eight rebounds.

The Piraeus team is now on an 11-14 record, standing at the 12th place at the Euroleague table. With Panathinaikos all but eliminated (9-14), it is increasingly clear there will be no Greek team in this season’s playoffs.