greek-water-polo-makes-tokyo-olympics

The Greek men’s water polo national team will be present in the Olympics for a 16th time, after finishing second at the qualification tournament in The Netherlands on Sunday. The top three teams earned their Road To Tokyo tickets.

Greece finished second in its group and played France in the tournament’s quarterfinals. After narrowly dodging an upset by the French, the Greeks set up the all-important clash with Russia for Saturday.

The winner of that game in Rotterdam would be guaranteed a place in the Tokyo Olympics, and the Greeks rose to the occasion with their strong defense to win 13-10.

Then on Sunday Greece played Montenegro in the tournament’s final, a mere formality as both finalists had already qualified, with Montenegro coming from behind to win 10-9.

According to Sunday’s draw for the Olympic tournament, Greece will be in the same group as host Japan, Italy, Hungary, the United States and South Africa.