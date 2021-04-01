SPORTS BASKETBALL

Giannakis enters FIBA Hall of Fame

Greek basketball legend Panagiotis Giannakis is entering FIBA’s Hall of Fame, the world basketball’s governing body confirmed on Thursday.

Giannakis, who achieved legendary status in Greece, spearheaded his national team’s run to glory at FIBA EuroBasket 1987 as a point guard alongside shooting guard Nick Galis.

He also led Greece to the final of FIBA EuroBasket 1989 and an Olympic debut in 1996, finishing his national team career with 351 caps.

He went on to become the country’s national coach, famously leading Greece to a six-point win (101-95) over the United States in the 2006 World Cup.

The Class of 2021 will be enshrined into the FIBA Hall of Fame together with the Class of 2020, which was announced on Tuesday after being postponed for a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic. A digital ceremony will take place on June 18.

[Xinhua, Kathimerini]

