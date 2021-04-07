paok-and-olympiakos-edge-close-to-the-cup-final

PAOK and Olympiakos and close to setting up a hot date for the Greek Cup final after taking the upper hand in their respective first legs of the tournament’s semifinals on Wednesday.

PAOK managed to defeat AEK 1-0 in Athens, and owes this victory to Thomas Murg who scored a masterpiece from a freekick on the fourth minute of injury time, after 93 barren minutes at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

The result will sink AEK deeper into misery, coming three days after the 5-1 mauling by Olympiakos in the Super League playoffs.

In the other semi, PAS Giannina and Olympiakos shared a 1-1 draw in Ioannina. A spectacular bicycle kick by Ahmed Hassan for Olympiakos cancelled out PAS’ opener by a Rodrigo Erramuspe penalty kick.

The Reds had keeper Jose Sa to thank for some acrobatic saves that prevented PAS from adding to its tally before Hassan equalized.

The return games will be held in the last week of April.