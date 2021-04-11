olympiakos-crowned-champion-beating-historic-archrival

Ahmed Hassan scored a brace to lead Olympiakos to a title-winning victory over Panathinaikos. He then went on to celebrate in style.

Olympiakos has mathematically clinched its second consecutive title in the Super League, and 46th overall in the Greek top flight, after beating Panathinaikos on Sunday while Aris suffered a home reverse to AEK.

In an action-packed Derby of the Eternal Rivals in Piraeus, Olympiakos came from behind to beat Panathinaikos 3-1 on Sunday and create an unassailable lead of 22 points at the top of the table, with seven games left to play.

Panathinaikos took the lead with a Federico Macheda penalty just after the half-hour point, but substitute Ahmed Hassan equalized in the first-half injury time.

It was only after Panathinaikos was left with 10 men, through the second yellow card shown to Achilleas Pougouras, that Olympiakos managed to edge ahead with Hassan again, before Bruma put the icing on the cake with the last kick of the game.

Olympiakos has reached 76 points, with Aris on 54 after it went down 3-1 at home to AEK. The Yellows of Athens led 3-0 from the 37th minute, with penalty kicks by Muamer Tankovic and Karim Ansarifard and a goal by Stavros Vassilantonopoulos, before Aris scored a consolation goal via Daniel Mancini in the second half.

AEK has joined PAOK on 51 points, as PAOK drew 1-1 at Asteras Tripolis. The Thessaloniki club led with Karol Swiderski, but Asteras drew level courtesy of Juan Munafo to reach 44 points, five less than fifth-placed Panathinaikos.

In the playouts on Saturday, Larissa scored a stunning 1-0 triumph at Atromitos to come off the bottom of the table, where Panetolikos has now dropped due to its 3-1 loss at Volos.

OFI snatched a precious 0-0 draw at Apollon and is three points above Panetolikos, with one team going straight down and another facing a relegation playoff with the Super League 2 runner-ups.

On Monday PAS Giannina hosts Lamia.