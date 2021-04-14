Greens’ Euroleague campaign ends with Russia losses

Panathinaikos bowed out of this season’s Euroleague with two losses in Russia on Monday and Wednesday, to Zenit and CSKA Moscow respectively. These postponed games have brought to an end the Greens’ worst ever season in the Euroleague.

First at St Petersburg on Monday, Panathinaikos lost 112-83, as after a decent showing in the first half (trailing 47-40), it conceded 65 points which is the worst defensive performance for one half in the club’s Euroleague history.

Then on Wednesday the Greek champion played a much better game rivaling CSKA till the end, to lose by seven (93-86) in Moscow.

The regular season has ended for the Greens with an 11-23 record that placed them on 16th out of 18 teams, i.e. four spots below Olympiakos that has also failed to make the playoffs.

There were also two Basket League games that took place on Wednesday, with Promitheas edging out visiting AEK 80-78 in Patra to become the favorite for the third place, and Lavrio trouncing Iraklis 105-77.