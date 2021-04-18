zifkovic-double-gives-paok-win-over-the-reds

PAOK forced Olympiakos’ second defeat this season on Sunday to keep up with Aris and AEK that also registered victories in the fourth round of the Super League playoffs.

Two second-half goals by Andrija Zifkovic gave PAOK a 2-0 win in Toumba over an Olympiakos that has already been crowned champion for the second season in row.

The result has kept PAOK three points behind second-placed Aris, that beat Panathinaikos 2-1 in Athens. The Greens led through a Younousse Sankhare header, until they were left with 10 men due to the red card on Mauricio, allowing Aris to come back and win the game with goals by Dimitris Manos and Mateo Garcia.

Olympiakos is on 76 points, Aris has 57 and PAOK 54, the same as AEK that downed Asteras Tripolis 3-1.

AEK scored through Kostas Galanopoulos, Helder Lopes and Christos Albanis, with Adrian Riera temporarily equalizing for Asteras.

In the playouts, Panetolikos came off the bottom of the table with a 1-0 home win over Apollon Smyrnis, leaving Larissa last, at least until the latter visits Lamia on Monday.

In the other games of the 7-14 mini league, OFI drew 1-1 with Atromitos, as did Volos with PAS Giannina.