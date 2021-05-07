SOCIETY

Greek actor set to run from Greece to Glasgow for COP2

A Greek ultra-runner and actor is set to run across Europe to raise the profile of the COP2 environmental conference being held in Glasgow in November. 

Supported by the Actors Union of Greece, Agis Emmanouil will undertake the staggering 2000 + mile journey accompanied by various ultra runners from the countries he will cross.

Emmanouil has launched a fundraising page to enable him to support local environmental projects in the five countries he will run through, arriving in Glasgow for the opening of the COP2 conference in November 2021.

