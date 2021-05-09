aek-wins-athens-derby-and-the-last-ticket-to-europe

AEK has sealed Greece’s final ticket to next season’s European competitions with a 1-0 win in the Athens derby against Panathinaikos on Sunday, taking with it Aris that went down at PAOK but has mathematically clinched a European spot too.

A solitary goal by AEK captain Petros Mantalos early in the second half gave the Yellows a precious win at the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium.

Panathinaikos had the chance to equalize in injury time, but Federico Macheda hit the upright from the penalty spot.

Champion Olympiakos shared a goalless draw with host Asteras at Tripoli, using several younger players.

PAOK has moved five points clear of Aris in second after beating its Thessaloniki rival 2-0 at home.

Stefan Schwab from the penalty spot and Andija Zivkovic in injury time grabbed that elusive win for PAOK over its crosstown opponent.

Meanwhile in the playouts Larissa has lost the battle for survival and will be relegated to the second division after its 3-1 loss at Volos on Saturday.

Panetolikos will finish second-bottom after its 3-1 home defeat to Atromitos, while OFI is safe thanks to its 2-0 triumph at Lamia.

The match between PAS Giannina and Apollon was postponed due to several Covid-19 among the PAS players.