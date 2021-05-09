panathinaikos-clinches-its-record-20th-greek-cup

Panathinaikos won the 20th Greek Cup in its history with a 91-79 victory in Sunday’s final against Promitheas Patras.

The Greens won 91-79 in an exciting game at the Olympic Sports Hall, with the Patra team proving a great match for the favorite of the final.

With three wins in five days Panathinaikos regained the Cup it had missed out on last season.

On Tuesday the Greek champion saw off Peristeri 88-62 in the quarterfinal, and then on Thursday it defeated Lavrio 108-71 in the semifinal.

Sunday’s final was held in front of just a few fans invited for the game, given the pandemic, so it was a far more peaceful encounter than in previous years.

Panathinaikos led throughout the match, but its lead ranged widely from three to 15 points, as Promitheas kept coming back after the Greens pulled away.

Eventually with the score at 80-77, Panathinaikos launched its final assault at the Patras team to win by 12.

Ioannis Papapetrou was the top scorer and Most Valuable Player of the final with 25 points, while Gian Clavell notched up 23 for Promitheas.

The Greens’ record 20th Cup was the eighth in the last 10 seasons.