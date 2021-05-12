olympiakos-hosts-its-title-fiesta-after-beating-paok

With all European spots already settled since last weekend, interest in the midweek fixtures focused on Olympiakos’ celebration of its second consecutive league title in Piraeus.

The Reds beat PAOK 1-0 with a first-half goal by Giorgos Massouras, and then partied to their hearts’ bottom late into the night.

The title fiesta stood out for its lights show and the countless fireworks used.

Unfortunately thousands of Olympiakos fans defied the Covid restrictions and flooded the streets around the Georgios Karaiskakis Stadium to celebrate, without police doing anything to stop them.

Olympiakos and PAOK will meet again on May 22 in the Greek Cup final at the Olympic Stadium of Athens.

In the other games on Wednesday, Aris drew 0-0 with 10-man Panathinaikos, one day after the Greens sacked coach Laszlo Boloni, and AEK drew 1-1 at Tripoli with host Asteras, as its Karim Ansarifard opener was quickly canceled out by Yiannis Kotsiras.