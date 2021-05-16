Record win for Olympiakos at the Greens’ home

The Super League playoffs ended on Sunday with a historic triumph for champion Olympiakos over Panathinaikos with a 4-1 score, while Asteras upset a distracted PAOK to win 1-0 at Toumba.

The Reds recorded their biggest ever league win at the historic home of their eternal rival, the Apostolos Nikolaidis Stadium, in a highly eventful game.

Olympiakos led 3-0 at half-time through a Giorgos Massouras brace and a Youssef El-Arabi strike, while Panathinaikos missed a penalty with Lucas Villafanes and struck the woodwork with Fotis Ioannidis.

In the second half Mauricio pulled one back for the Greens, before top scorer El-Arabi completed the romp for the visitors. Villafanes got his marching orders in injury time.

Asteras Tripolis ended its more than decent showing in the playoffs beating PAOK 1-0 in Thessaloniki. Facing a team that was more concerned about the upcoming Greek Cup final (on May 22 against Olympiakos), Asteras scored on the 28th minute of the first half with Rodrigo Gomez to snatch an unlikely victory, its sole in the playoffs.

AEK and Aris shared a goalless draw at the Olympic Stadium of Athens in a match that will be quickly forgotten, with only the Dmytro Chygrynskiy header at the crossbar standing out for AEK.

The final table of the playoffs is as follows: Olympiakos is the champion with 90 points, PAOK (64), Aris (61) and AEK (60) will play in the UEFA Conference League, Panathinaikos finished fifth with 53 points and Asteras sixth with 51.

In the playouts on Saturday relegated Larissa beat PAS Giannina, Lamia won 1-0 at Apollon Smyrnis, Atromitos downed visiting Volos 1-0 and OFI drew 2-2 with Panetolikos that will wait for the Super League 2 runner-up to meet in a relegation playoff.