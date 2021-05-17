Promitheas, AEK brave challenges to reach Basket League semis

Promitheas and AEK had to work hard to go past Peristeri and PAOK respectively in the first round of the Basket League playoffs, to set up a pair of very appetizing semifinals. They will meet Lavrio and Panathinaikos.

Peristeri upset Promitheas in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinals in Patra, but Promitheas turned things around winning at Peristeri last Friday and at home in Game 3 on Monday, with an 86-58 score for a 2-1 result.

AEK also beat PAOK 2-1, but this time the home advantage was much more dominant: AEK won Game 1 in Athens, PAOK responded with a home win of its own before AEK settled their series with an 87-81 result in Game 3 on Sunday.

Panathinaikos had no problems against Ionikos, sweeping to a 2-0 result, as did Lavrio against Kolossos winning also on Rhodes with a 88-84 last Thursday.

In the best-of-five semifinals Panathinaikos will face AEK and Lavrio will clash with Promitheas. The games begin on Wednesday.