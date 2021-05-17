SPORTS BASKETBALL

Promitheas, AEK brave challenges to reach Basket League semis

promitheas-aek-brave-challenges-to-reach-basket-league-semis

Promitheas and AEK had to work hard to go past Peristeri and PAOK respectively in the first round of the Basket League playoffs, to set up a pair of very appetizing semifinals. They will meet Lavrio and Panathinaikos.

Peristeri upset Promitheas in Game 1 of the best-of-three quarterfinals in Patra, but Promitheas turned things around winning at Peristeri last Friday and at home in Game 3 on Monday, with an 86-58 score for a 2-1 result.

AEK also beat PAOK 2-1, but this time the home advantage was much more dominant: AEK won Game 1 in Athens, PAOK responded with a home win of its own before AEK settled their series with an 87-81 result in Game 3 on Sunday.

Panathinaikos had no problems against Ionikos, sweeping to a 2-0 result, as did Lavrio against Kolossos winning also on Rhodes with a 88-84 last Thursday.

In the best-of-five semifinals Panathinaikos will face AEK and Lavrio will clash with Promitheas. The games begin on Wednesday.

