SPORTS

Tsitsipas downs Chardy to reach French Open second round

tsitsipas-downs-chardy-to-reach-french-open-second-round

Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas overcame a sluggish start to reach the second round of the French Open with a 7-6(6) 6-3 6-1 victory over France’s Jeremy Chardy on Sunday.

The fifth seed, who extended his winning run on clay to five matches after clinching the title in Lyon last week, was in trouble in the opening set in an empty court Philippe Chatrier after spectators were sent home under a 9 p.m. local time curfew before making his superiority count.

Tsitsipas, who lost to 13-times Roland Garros champion Rafael Nadal in the final in Barcelona, steamrolled past a helpless Chardy in the other two sets.

He ended Chardy’s challenge after just over two hours with a forehand winner for a no-nonsense victory.

He will next face either American Sebastian Korda or Spain’s Pedro Martinez. [Reuters]

Tennis
READ MORE
confident-tsitsipas-heads-to-paris-with-best-slam-preparation
SPORTS

Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with ‘best’ Slam preparation

[Eric Gaillard/REUTERS]
SPORTS

Tsitsipas downs Norrie in straight sets to claim Lyon title

stefanos-tsitsipas-ousted-at-madrid
TENNIS

Stefanos Tsitsipas ousted at Madrid

Spain's Rafael Nadal and Greece's Stefanos Tsitsipas pose with their trophies after the final [Albert Gea/Reuters]
SPORTS

Nadal outlasts Tsitsipas to win Barcelona Open for 12th time

tsitsipas-happy-to-follow-mother-onto-monte-carlo-honor-roll
SPORTS

Tsitsipas happy to follow mother onto Monte Carlo honor roll

[Eric Gaillard/REUTERS]
TENNIS

Tsitsipas wins Monte Carlo Masters