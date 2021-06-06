clinical-greece-beats-norway-in-friendly

Greece has ended the season with a friendly win over Norway, though the 2-1 score in Malaga was rather flattering for the Greek national team.

The Greeks had two shots on goal and scored from both at the friendly played in neutral ground, in southern Spain, on Sunday and held on for a win over a superior team that has also missed out on the Euro 2020 finals.

Greece led 2-0 in the first half with goals from Giorgos Masouras after 13 minutes and Thanassis Androutsos eight minutes on.

The Greeks were solid at the back, starting with five defenders, and often frustrated the Norwegians, while keeper Odysseas Vlachodimos rose to the challenge every time he was required to.

It was only on the 64th minute that a Stefan Strandberg header beat Vlachodimos as the ball went in off the upright.

The Norwegians were by far the better team in the second half but could not find a way through the Greek back line.